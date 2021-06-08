Bugatti debuts 'normal' Chiron Super Sport with 273-mph top speed

Enlarge Image Bugatti

If you think you're experiencing deja vu while reading this article, you're not far off. Back in 2019 Bugatti unveiled the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the ultimate version of the Chiron with a longtail body, a more powerful engine and an absurd top speed of over 300 mph. Now, the French hypercar brand has debuted the "standard" version of the Chiron Super Sport, which is a tad slower overall but still one of the fastest cars in the world.

The regular Super Sport looks pretty much identical to the 300+ version. Compared to a normal Chiron it gets a more aggressive front end with larger air intakes, cool circular hood vents and vented front fenders, and that longer rear end with a revised diffuser and stacked exhaust tips. Standard are a new slim five-spoke wheel design, though the Super Sport is available with the same sweet magnesium wheels as the Pur Sport and 300+.

While the 300+ debuted with an exposed carbon-fiber body accented by Jet Orange stripes, customers were able to order it in any bespoke spec, and the standard Super Sport will similarly be available however the customer wants. The interior looks much the same as a normal Chiron, too, with a mix of sumptuous leather, polished aluminum and carbon fiber.



Like the 300+, the Super Sport uses a quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16 engine, making 1,578 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. Bugatti says it will hit 124 mph in 5.8 seconds and 186 mph in 12.1 seconds, and the Super Sport will make it to 248 mph 7% quicker than a normal Chiron. The Super Sport will be electronically limited to 273 mph; Bugatti previously said that the 300+ would also have a limiter affixed, though the speed was never announced.

Bugatti says deliveries of the Chiron Super Sport will commence early next year, with the car starting around $3.9 million, about $400,000 less than the 300+ costs. While only 30 units of the 300+ will be built, we don't yet know how many regular Super Sports will be built. Bugatti has previously stated that just 500 Chirons will be produced in total, including special editions and variants, and around 300 have already been made.