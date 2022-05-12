X

Bugatti Centodieci Has Intricate Interior Quilting

Only 10 Centodieci hypercars will be built, and each one's cabin takes 16 weeks to complete.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
Bugatti released the first photos of the Centodieci's interior being produced.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
It has special square quilting inspired by the EB110 Super Sport.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
Each interior takes 16 weeks to put together.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
Everything is completed by hand.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
The embossed headrests on the seats alone takes 4 days.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
The quilting is extremely hard to achieve.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
Everything has to line up perfectly on the car's curved surfaces.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
Only 10 Centodiecis will be built, with each one costing over $8 million.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
The first customer cars will be delivered in a few weeks.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
Keep scrolling to see more of the Centodieci's interior.

Bugatti Centodieci Interior
Bugatti Centodieci Interior
