Bugatti Centodieci Has Intricate Interior Quilting

Only 10 Centodieci hypercars will be built, and each one's cabin takes 16 weeks to complete.
Bugatti released the first photos of the Centodieci's interior being produced.
It has special square quilting inspired by the EB110 Super Sport.
Each interior takes 16 weeks to put together.
Everything is completed by hand.
The embossed headrests on the seats alone takes 4 days.
The quilting is extremely hard to achieve.
Everything has to line up perfectly on the car's curved surfaces.
Only 10 Centodiecis will be built, with each one costing over $8 million.
The first customer cars will be delivered in a few weeks.
