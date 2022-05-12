The Bugatti Centodieci’s Interior Takes 16 Weeks To Put Together

Since its reveal at Pebble Beach in 2019 Bugatti has been trickling out information about its super-limited Centodieci, the Chiron-based homage to the EB110, documenting the hypercar's extensive 30,000-plus-mile development cycle. Now Bugatti is focusing on the Centodieci's interior, which despite looking largely the same as the Chiron's takes a whopping 16 weeks to complete.

As only 10 of the Centodieci will be built, its dashboard, center console and other major components needed to stick close to the Chiron to adhere to global safety regulations. But the Centodieci's armrests, door panels, door sills, roof lining, seats, transmission tunnel and other parts are all unique to the model and feature retro design cues that hark back to the EB110 Super Sport. Bugatti says the Centodieci's interior was developed from scratch in less than a year, and this is the first time we're really seeing it.Bugatti

The Super Sport version of the EB110 had intricate square quilting throughout the interior, an effect that's carried over to the Centodieci. The quilting is most prominent on the door panels, center console and transmission tunnel, and it looks phenomenal. Bugatti says it's extremely difficult to get right, as the squares need to look uniform and line up perfectly even when on a curved surface, and multiple pieces need to flow into each other seamlessly like where the door panels meet the dashboard. The little squares are separated by precise stitching, and all of it is created by hand.

The shell of the seats are the same as the Chiron's sport seats, but they feature totally new leather covers The seats feature Bugatti's EB logo embossed into the headrests as standard, which takes over four days to produce by creating the embossing, cutting the leather and assembling the seat -- Bugatti even sets aside a full day to examine the seats. Owners can also spec a personalized logo or have the headrests embroidered instead. Another unique touch for the Centodieci are aluminum badges on the center armrest and door sills that have a laser-engraved logo.

All 10 of the Centodiecis were sold out within hours of its reveal, and each one costs over $8 million before options and custom personalizations -- I doubt most are leaving the factory with a window sticker below eight figures. Bugatti says deliveries will begin within the next few weeks, and I can't wait to see how each owner decided to spec their Centodieci's. Hopefully at least one person went for a yellow over blue scheme to honor Michael Schumacher's EB110.