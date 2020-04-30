Bollinger B2CC: A sharp electric tow truck, box truck or anything in between

The Bollinger B2CC wants to be an electric jack-of-all-trades kind of pickup.
This is Bollinger's commercial truck, which could become any sort of Class 3 rig. It carries the B2 pickup's sharp style and lets customers outfit it as needed for various jobs.
All the while, this pickup produces zero emissions.
There are both two- and four-door body styles.
Buyers can choose from full-cab and cutaway cabs.
It looks positively mammoth.
No prices yet, but it'll likely cost a chunk of cash. The standard B2 starts at $125,000.
You'll be able to take delivery in late 2021.