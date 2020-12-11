Production-intent Bollinger B1 and B2 look a little less edgy

Not everything can stay the same for production, but the changes are a little disappointing.

Production-intent Bollinger B1
Production-intent Bollinger B1

The rear of the B1 still looks good.

Production-intent Bollinger B1
Production-intent Bollinger B1

This is what the production Bollinger B1 should look like. The changes are... sort of not great.

Production-intent Bollinger B2
Production-intent Bollinger B2

Ditto for the B2. The big change up front is a redone fascia with stacked headlights. It's just not as menacing as the prototype was.

Production-intent Bollinger B1
Production-intent Bollinger B1

It's the same boxy guy we loved back in 2017.

Production-intent Bollinger B2
Production-intent Bollinger B2

The B2 now has a separated bed, you'll notice.

Production-intent Bollinger B1
Production-intent Bollinger B1

The B1 is still my pick of the two.

Production-intent Bollinger B2
Production-intent Bollinger B2

Bollinger aims to put the vehicles on the road late in 2021.

Production-intent Bollinger B2
Production-intent Bollinger B2

Prices start at $125,000.

