Not everything can stay the same for production, but the changes are a little disappointing.
The rear of the B1 still looks good.
This is what the production Bollinger B1 should look like. The changes are... sort of not great.
Ditto for the B2. The big change up front is a redone fascia with stacked headlights. It's just not as menacing as the prototype was.
It's the same boxy guy we loved back in 2017.
The B2 now has a separated bed, you'll notice.
The B1 is still my pick of the two.
Bollinger aims to put the vehicles on the road late in 2021.
Prices start at $125,000.
Discuss: Production-intent Bollinger B1 and B2 look a little less edgy
