BMW's new S 1000 RR looks ready to dominate the racetrack

This is the new BMW S 1000 RR.

It's BMW's raciest supersports bike, and for its new iteration it finally loses the controversial googly eyes of its predecessor, going for a cleaner, more menacing look.

Power is up to 207 horsepower, while weight is dropped to just 426 pounds.

That is, if you opt for the new M performance edition, which includes these delicious carbon fiber wheels.

The bike is loaded with technology, everything from lean-sensitive ABS to hill-start control. All accessed via this 6.5-inch LCD.

With the equipped sport shifter, the S 1000 RR can upshift and downshift without the clutch.

That much power may sound a little hard to manage, but integrated wheelie control means you won't have to worry about doing this -- unless you really want to.

The intent is definitely a track-focused machine, but with cruise control and improved ergonomics, it should make for a fine street rocketship as well. 

No word on pricing just yet, but expect the bike to start somewhere around $16,000 when it hits dealerships.

Click or swipe through for lots more photos from BMW.

