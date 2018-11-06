BMW's new S 1000 RR looks ready to dominate the racetrack

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
This is the new BMW S 1000 RR.
It's BMW's raciest supersports bike, and for its new iteration it finally loses the controversial googly eyes of its predecessor, going for a cleaner, more menacing look.
Power is up to 207 horsepower, while weight is dropped to just 426 pounds.
That is, if you opt for the new M performance edition, which includes these delicious carbon fiber wheels.
The bike is loaded with technology, everything from lean-sensitive ABS to hill-start control. All accessed via this 6.5-inch LCD.
With the equipped sport shifter, the S 1000 RR can upshift and downshift without the clutch.
That much power may sound a little hard to manage, but integrated wheelie control means you won't have to worry about doing this -- unless you really want to.
The intent is definitely a track-focused machine, but with cruise control and improved ergonomics, it should make for a fine street rocketship as well.
No word on pricing just yet, but expect the bike to start somewhere around $16,000 when it hits dealerships.
Click or swipe through for lots more photos from BMW.