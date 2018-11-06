Ten years ago, BMW blew the minds of the collective motorcycling world with the S 1000 RR, the company's first purebred supersports bike designed to take the racing world by storm. Now, a decade on, there's a new S 1000 RR and it's putting the competition on notice again.

The S 1000 RR is BMW's top-shelf performance motorcycle, and in 2019 it not only gains 8 more horsepower for a whopping 207, it loses some 22 pounds in the process for a dry weight of 426 pounds.

That, at least, is assuming you go for the new M package. Inheriting the motorsports-minded moniker from the company's road cars (like the iconic BMW M3), the new M package offers lightweight, carbon fiber wheels plus a lighter weight battery and more extensive suspension management.



Adding the M package to your new bike also unlocks the so-called Pro mode, a series of extended settings on the bike's integrated riding modes. These modes -- which also include Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race -- tweak everything from the traction and wheelie controls to the ABS and throttle curve to provide a response that's as relaxed or as racy as you like. In Pro mode, riders can even adjust engine braking, creating three custom profiles for their every track-day need.

BMW

The bike's systems read from a new, six-axes accelerometer and gyro system that ensures the various traction and braking control systems are constantly optimized to conditions. There's even an integrated pit speed limiter and launch control.



But it's not all about racing. The optional adaptive suspension is said to provide a reasonably compliant ride, while niceties like hill-start control and cruise control should make it a suitably passable touring machine. Ergonomics are supposedly improved as well, thanks to a narrower frame and fuel tank.



No word yet on when the new S 1000 RR will be available or how much it'll cost, but don't expect the starting price to stray too far from the outgoing, winky-eyed 2019 S 1000 RR's $15,995. However, if you want the full-fat M edition, you'll surely be looking at a number north of $20,000.