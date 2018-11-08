BMW's big M8 nears production

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
BMW's M8 road car looks tiny next to the aggressively flared racing version.
Even with its camouflage it's clear that the M8's styling errs on the milder side of wild, compared to its non-M brethren.
The M8 will be powered by BMW's much-loved 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.
The M8 will produce around 600 horsepower and come with xDrive all-wheel drive, like the M5.
The M8 Coupe will debut first, followed by the Convertible and Gran Coupe.
The M8 looks like a worthy successor to the M6 that it replaces.
BMW hasn't released pricing but we're guessing it's not going to be cheap.
If the M8 is half as good as the current all-wheel drive M5, then we have plenty to look forward to.
BMW says the M8 Coupe will debut in 2019.