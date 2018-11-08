BMW's big M8 nears production

  • p90328952-highres
  • p90328953-highres
  • p90328954-highres
  • p90328955-highres
  • p90328956-highres
  • p90328957-highres
  • p90328958-highres
  • p90328959-highres
  • p90328960-highres
  • p90328961-highres
  • p90328962-highres
  • p90328963-highres
  • p90328964-highres
  • p90328965-highres
  • p90328966-highres
  • p90328967-highres
  • p90328968-highres
  • p90328969-highres
  • p90328970-highres
  • p90328971-highres
  • p90328972-highres
  • p90328973-highres
  • p90328974-highres
  • p90328975-highres
  • p90328976-highres
  • p90328977-highres
  • p90328978-highres
  • p90328979-highres
  • p90328980-highres
  • p90328981-highres
  • p90328982-highres
  • p90328983-highres
  • p90329189-highres
  • p90329190-highres
  • p90329191-highres
  • p90329192-highres
  • p90329193-highres
  • p90329194-highres
  • p90329195-highres

2020 BMW M8 Coupe

BMW's M8 road car looks tiny next to the aggressively flared racing version.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
1
of 39

Even with its camouflage it's clear that the M8's styling errs on the milder side of wild, compared to its non-M brethren.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
2
of 39

The M8 will be powered by BMW's much-loved 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
3
of 39

The M8 will produce around 600 horsepower and come with xDrive all-wheel drive, like the M5.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
4
of 39

The M8 Coupe will debut first, followed by the Convertible and Gran Coupe.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
5
of 39

The M8 looks like a worthy successor to the M6 that it replaces.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
6
of 39

BMW hasn't released pricing but we're guessing it's not going to be cheap.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
7
of 39

If the M8 is half as good as the current all-wheel drive M5, then we have plenty to look forward to.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
8
of 39

BMW says the M8 Coupe will debut in 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
9
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
10
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
11
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
12
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
13
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
14
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
15
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
16
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
17
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
18
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
19
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
20
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
21
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
22
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
23
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
24
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
25
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
26
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
27
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
28
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
29
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
30
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
31
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
32
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
33
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
34
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
35
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
36
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
37
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
38
of 39

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
39
of 39
Now Reading

BMW's big M8 nears production

Up Next

BMW's new S 1000 RR looks ready to dominate the racetrack

Latest Stories

BMW M8 is almost ready for showtime

BMW M8 is almost ready for showtime

by
Tesla's Track Mode: What does it do, exactly?

Tesla's Track Mode: What does it do, exactly?

by
Chevy's got a fix for Colorado ZR2 off-road airbag deployments

Chevy's got a fix for Colorado ZR2 off-road airbag deployments

by
2020 Hyundai Palisade flagship SUV bound for LA Auto Show

2020 Hyundai Palisade flagship SUV bound for LA Auto Show

by
Bird wants people to report poorly parked scooters

Bird wants people to report poorly parked scooters

by