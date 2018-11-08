BMW announced Thursday that it's just about done with development on its forthcoming M8, and that the big coupe will go into production soon. Let's hope there's a factory on Earth big enough for Bavaria's large adult son.
The M8 will technically serve as the replacement for the current M6, with a style all its own. The M8 will get the lovely, high-revving, 600-horsepower turbo V8 that we know and love in the M5 sedan, as well as its fancy xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
BMW also confirmed that while the M8 Coupe will come first, it'll be followed by the M8 Gran Coupe and M8 Convertible -- something company officials recently told us, as well. We expect that it'll cost a boatload of greenbacks, a pretty penny more than the $111,900 of the M850i Coupe that launches first.
Our man Steven Ewing went to Portugal recently to drive the non-M version of the new 8 Series and had lots of very nice things to say. Clearly, with the full-fledged M8, there is a lot to look forward to.
Discuss: BMW M8 is almost ready for showtime
