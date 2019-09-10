Alpina B3 Touring is one mean, green wagon

Alpina might only sell the 7 Series-based B7 in the States, but elsewhere, buyers can have this new B3 Touring wagon.
The B3 Touring is based on the latest-generation BMW 3 Series wagon.
Alpina adds its awesome, signature style, and a new take on its large wheel design.
The B3 is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo I6 engine, producing 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
Every B3 uses an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
The B3 even comes with launch control, for serious acceleration antics.
Inside, "Lavalina" leather is found on the seats.
Otherwise, most of the onboard technology carries over unchanged from the production 3 Series.
Alpina cars still use BMW iDrive tech.
And the digital instrument cluster has Alpina-specific colors and fonts.