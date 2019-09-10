2020 Alpina B3 Touring is a fast BMW wagon that's not for US

Enlarge Image Alpina

Alpina's existence is based around taking BMWs straight from the factory floor and modifying them, ramping up both luxury and performance and slapping a brilliant set of multi-spoke alloy wheels on it. Earlier this year, we got a taste of the forthcoming 7-Series-based B7, but at the Frankfurt Motor Show, it's time to think a little smaller.

Alpina on Tuesday unveiled the B3 Touring, its take on the latest generation of BMW's 3 Series station wagon variant. Alpina took a slightly more aggressive angle, swapping out the front bumper for one with larger air intakes and more sculpting, in addition to an Alpina logo. Out back, there's a revised rear bumper and an Alpina-specific sport exhaust with a pair of twin tailpipes. In the sole picture Alpina provided, the whole shebang is wrapped in a lovely shade of green paint, but the automaker's ubiquitous blue paint is still available, as is a variety of BMW paint colors.

As for the interior, it receives traditional touches that Alpina gives many of its cars, including metal brand emblems in the seat backrests and floor mats, unique door sills and a plaque with the car's unique build number. Special "Lavalina" leather and an Alpina steering wheel also come along for the ride. Like every other 3 Series station wagon, there's a whole load of storage out back. Buyers in this segment appreciate customization, and Alpina is ready to deliver. B3 Touring diehards can choose their own stitching, embroidery, embossing and piping for that little extra touch.

The engine doesn't escape without some adjustments, either. Every Alpina B3 Touring rocks a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged I6 that produces 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That's sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. It comes with a launch control system that, instead of being designed with a 60-mph sprint in mind, is engineered for a 0-120-mph run. Alpina even created its own cooling system for the B3 Touring to ensure the engine can operate at its peak for longer.

In addition to moving quickly in a straight line, the B3 Touring should also handle quite nicely. The wagon rides on new Eibach springs and adaptive dampers with three modes (Comfort+, Comfort, Sport). It should stop pretty well, too, thanks to 15.5-inch front brake rotors and 13.6-inchers out back. The stoppers hang out behind standard 19-inch wheels, but the automaker's classic 20-spoke, 20-inch wheels are available, as well.

The Alpina B3 Touring's order books open up in the first quarter of 2020. Deliveries are expected to begin in the middle of that year -- at least in Germany. Buyers outside Germany should contact their Alpina dealer to get information specific to their market. And US fans shouldn't even bother, because we aren't getting it.