/>
X

BF Goodrich OnTrail off-road nav app: Clean interface, dirty car

The latest from the tire manufacturer is a navigational app for off-road junkies.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
BFG app
1 of 9 BF Goodrich

The OnTrail app from BF Goodrich helps off-roaders find their way when getting away from it all.

BFG app
2 of 9 Emme Hall/Roadshow

I tried out the Geology Road Tour, an easy route in Joshua Tree National Park.

Buddy Miata BFG OnTrail app
3 of 9 Emme Hall/Roadshow

One of the waypoints on the route was this sign warning four-wheel drive is recommended. I never take recommendations. 

BFG app
4 of 9 Emme Hall/Roadshow

You can save routes in your journal.

BFG app
5 of 9 Emme Hall/Roadshow

You can search for routes based on vehicle, difficulty, distance, and more.

BFG app
6 of 9 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Record your own trails and add photos, like I did here of the Integratron in Landers, California.

BFG app
7 of 9 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Users can complete various missions for points to be used for sweepstakes or just bragging rights.

BFG app
8 of 9 Emme Hall/Roadshow

One such mission is reading through a tire selection guide.

BFG app
9 of 9 BF Goodrich

The OnTrail app is $34.99 per year and is available for iPhone, iPad and Android.

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

38 Photos
2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

More Galleries

2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

4 Photos
2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

More Galleries

2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

14 Photos
Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

More Galleries

Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

46 Photos
2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

More Galleries

2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

51 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

More Galleries

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

46 Photos