BF Goodrich OnTrail off-road nav app: Clean interface, dirty car

The latest from the tire manufacturer is a navigational app for off-road junkies.
The OnTrail app from BF Goodrich helps off-roaders find their way when getting away from it all.
I tried out the Geology Road Tour, an easy route in Joshua Tree National Park.
One of the waypoints on the route was this sign warning four-wheel drive is recommended. I never take recommendations.
You can save routes in your journal.
You can search for routes based on vehicle, difficulty, distance, and more.
Record your own trails and add photos, like I did here of the Integratron in Landers, California.
Users can complete various missions for points to be used for sweepstakes or just bragging rights.
One such mission is reading through a tire selection guide.
The OnTrail app is $34.99 per year and is available for iPhone, iPad and Android.