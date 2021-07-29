Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is sustainable hyperluxury

With a focus on more sustainable materials and a hybrid electric powertrain, the limited Odyssean Edition is a statement of intent.
The Flying Spur Hybrid is getting its first limited-edition model.
It's called the Odyssean Edition and it's focused on sustainability as well as elegance.
It uses sustainable leather and low-lacquer open-pore wood.
It also uses tweed made from 100% British wool.
The Flying Spur Hybrid is powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6.
This engine, when paired with an electric motor, produces 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
This is a different hybrid powertrain than what's found in the Bentayga Hybrid.
The Odyssean Edition is available in six curated color pallets.
Each is designed to go with the special Pale Brodgar brightwork.
Bespoke 21-inch, 10-twin-spoke wheels are also available.