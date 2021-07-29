/>
Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is sustainable hyperluxury

With a focus on more sustainable materials and a hybrid electric powertrain, the limited Odyssean Edition is a statement of intent.

Kyle Hyatt
1 of 10 Bentley

The Flying Spur Hybrid is getting its first limited-edition model.

flying-spur-odyssean-edition-1
2 of 10 Bentley

It's called the Odyssean Edition and it's focused on sustainability as well as elegance.

flying-spur-odyssean-edition-10
3 of 10 Bentley

It uses sustainable leather and low-lacquer open-pore wood.

flying-spur-odyssean-edition-3
4 of 10 Bentley

It also uses tweed made from 100% British wool.

flying-spur-odyssean-edition-4
5 of 10 Bentley

The Flying Spur Hybrid is powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6.

flying-spur-odyssean-edition-5
6 of 10 Bentley

This engine, when paired with an electric motor, produces 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

flying-spur-odyssean-edition-6
7 of 10 Bentley

This is a different hybrid powertrain than what's found in the Bentayga Hybrid.

flying-spur-odyssean-edition-7
8 of 10 Bentley

The Odyssean Edition is available in six curated color pallets.

flying-spur-odyssean-edition-8
9 of 10 Bentley

Each is designed to go with the special Pale Brodgar brightwork.

flying-spur-odyssean-edition-9
10 of 10 Bentley

Bespoke 21-inch, 10-twin-spoke wheels are also available.

