Bentley debuts its gorgeous Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition

Bentley

It wasn't that long ago that the idea of a hybrid Bentley would have been insane, or at the very least laughable. But now we've got the electrified Bentayga and the new Flying Spur Hybrid. And according to an announcement from Bentley on Thursday, the Flying Spur Hybrid is getting an added twist.

Bentley will offer a special edition called the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition, and it's a seriously handsome car. And it's more than just beautiful: Bentley wants the Odyssean Edition to show a more sustainable side to the hyperluxury brand.

The Flying Spur Hybrid features a 2.9-liter V6 that produces a very healthy 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque when paired with an electric motor. This is weirdly a different powertrain than the one in the 2021 Bentayga Hybrid, which gets a 3.0-liter V6 and produces 443 hp and 516 lb-ft.

The Odyssean Edition features several special touches both inside and out. These include the use of tweed fabric in the interior and open-pore woods. Outside, six curated colors pair with the almost-bronze Pale Brodgar accent trim to look seriously gorgeous. The sedan also gets bespoke 21-inch wheels.

Bentley hasn't said when the Flying Spur Odyssean Edition might start reaching customers, and as is its custom, the company also hasn't said how much it will cost. Our bet is a level of expensive somewhere between "a good bit more than my parents paid for their new house in the suburbs in the 1990s" and "I just opened the Ark of the Covenant and now I'm being disintegrated."