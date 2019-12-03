  • Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak limited edition
Bentley broke the record at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb earlier this year, and it's celebrating with a special edition.

This is the Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak limited edition.

It wears the same exterior color as the car prepped to run the hill climb.

The brake calipers and even tire lettering also mirrors the sinister green color.

Pikes Peak badging is awash.

Inside, there's Alcantara, carbon fiber and piano black inserts.

Special badging is present to remind everyone this is a limited run car.

Plenty of Pikes Peak logos are accounted for.

Just 15 of these cars will be made.

Bentley Continental GT honors Pikes Peak record with grand, green looks

