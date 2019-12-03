Limited edition Bentley Continental GT boasts about its Pikes Peak record run

Enlarge Image Bentley

This year, Bentley secured a milestone as it celebrates its 100th anniversary as a prepped Continental GT tackled the famed Pikes Peak hill climb. There, the British coupe set the new record for the quickest production car to run the hill climb with a 10:18.488 clocked time -- 8.4 seconds quicker than the previous record.

Naturally, the marque wants to celebrate the achievement. On Tuesday, Bentley revealed this limited edition Continental GT that sports the same exterior color as the the car that broke the record at Pikes Peak, a hue the firm calls "Radium." There's also a bunch of carbon fiber for good measure, too, which makes up the body kit. Gloss black accents find their way to lower part of the front bumper, the roof and the mirrors.

Keeping with the radical green color, Bentley finished the brake calipers in a similar color called Acid Green and the Pirelli P Zero tires boast lettering done in the same Radium hue as the exterior. A Pikes Peak decal sits at the front of the bumper as well, just to remind those that this Continental GT honors a special moment for Bentley. There's also an optional "100" grille if you feel like further toasting Bentley's centennial.

The cockpit is, naturally, a nice-looking place to be. Alcantara washes over the cabin with the Radium color tasked with contrast stitching duty. The same contrast color is present on the steering wheel, while carbon fiber and piano black inserts give this Continental GT a sporting vibe over luxury. The passenger side of the dashboard also receives a graphic depicting a part of the 12.42-mile Pikes Peak course.

Obviously, there's no V8 under the hood, since the record-breaking car employed Bentley's W12 engine. The massive power plant makes 626 horsepower.

Just 15 of these models will be offered and order books are already open. Best get moving if you want to add one of these coupes to a collection.