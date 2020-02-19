Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible loads up the luxury

  • Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible
Only for the rich and famous, meet the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible.

This elegant machine is packed full of thoughtful touches.

While the exterior isn't dramatically different, it does rock some giant Mulliner-exclusive 22-inch wheels.

The grille is also a different pattern compared to a standard Continental GT.

Inside is where the love takes shape.

The hand-assembled interior boasts 400,000 stitches to create diamond quilting everywhere.

Seriously, it's everywhere, including the tonneau cover where the roof sits while it's down.

Customers will have the choice of eight custom interior collections with plenty of other options.

No prices, but if you have to ask, it's probably really darn expensive.

