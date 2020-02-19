Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible totally sweats the details

Enlarge Image Bentley

Bentley has fancy plans for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show with the latest vehicle from its in-house bespoke coachbuilder, Mulliner.

Feast your eyes on the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, which houses a hand-built interior with 400,000 interior stitches and even a Breitling watch. The British luxury division showed its new luxury convertible on Wednesday and detailed all the finer things found within, and there's a lot to talk about.

From afar, the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible looks an awful lot like a regular Continental GT, but it's the details Mulliner sweats that make the machine. Starting outside, the convertible rocks some massive 22-inch wheels, which are, of course, a Mulliner-exclusive design.

As the 10-spoke wheels rotate on a grand cruise, no need to worry about the center badge twirling about, though; the Continental GT Mulliner includes self-leveling wheel badges that always sit upright. Other exterior touches include the grille's double-diamond pattern, while Mulliner side vents proudly carry the name.

Onlookers will find most of the love inside the convertible. Here's where diamond-in-diamond quilt stitching takes over the cabin, as it's present on all four seats, the door casings and the tonneau cover. Each diamond quilt contains 712 stitches with precise embroidery alignment that Mulliner took 18 months to development. There are also not one, but two complimentary stitch thread colors sewn in.

Buyers may select one of eight custom interiors, though each sports a diamond-milled finish on the center console. This is also where the brushed silver Breitling watch calls home, which adds a tasteful splash of the analog world to a largely digital cockpit. A Naim sound system is part of the options list. That's correct, cars like this still have boxes to check for extra goods, but the interior-matching key fob box with a leather key is standard, mind you.

Bentley will offer the car with either its twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine or the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Both will undoubtedly serve the car well on grand journeys to come.