Bentley Bentayga S embraces sport with less speed

Dressed to thrill, it's more about the drive than a straight line.

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

The Bentley Bentayga S is a sharp SUV.

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

Meant to heighten the sport over the standard V8 trim, it certainly looks up to the task.

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

Red looks like a great choice for this SUV.

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

It still rocks a V8 engine with 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

These wheels are super awesome, measuring 22 inches.

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

The cockpit includes new seats and lots of color.

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

Fit and finish looks on point for a Bentley.

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

Hey, the wheels again! 

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

No official prices, but expect it to start around $200,000.

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley

Keep scrolling to see more of the Bentayga S!

Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga S
Bentley
