Bentley Bentayga S embraces sport with less speed

Dressed to thrill, it's more about the drive than a straight line.
The Bentley Bentayga S is a sharp SUV.
Meant to heighten the sport over the standard V8 trim, it certainly looks up to the task.
Red looks like a great choice for this SUV.
It still rocks a V8 engine with 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
These wheels are super awesome, measuring 22 inches.
The cockpit includes new seats and lots of color.
Fit and finish looks on point for a Bentley.
No official prices, but expect it to start around $200,000.
