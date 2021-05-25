Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Bentley Bentayga S squeezes into SUV lineup with focus on sport

The Bentayga S aims to kick things up a notch from the Bentayga V8, but gives space for the Speed model to sit as the top dog.

Bentley Bentayga SEnlarge Image

Dressed to thrill.

 Bentley

The Bentley Bentayga is in for just a little more sport, thanks to the new Bentayga S model, the British luxury brand announced Tuesday. Sliding in between the Bentayga V8 and Speed models, the S denotes a sportier drive without all the go found in the Bentayga Speed.

Specifically, buyers mulling over a Bentayga S will find a slew of equipment to sharpen the SUV's driving characteristics. From the standard Dynamic Ride anti-roll control system and a new tune for the SUV's Sport mode, Bentley ever so slightly refined the model's performance. Flicking over into Sport mode activates a 15% increase in suspension damping to stiffen the chassis. Engineers further tweaked the torque vectoring system, too, to help create more turn-in response. What doesn't change is the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8's performance. Power still sits at 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, just like the standard Bentayga V8. But there is quite a bit more snarl, thanks to a more free-flowing sport exhaust. 

The British car builder didn't stop there, though. It took the time to differentiate the Bentayga S from its siblings with specific design cues, like its unique 22-inch wheels, S badges and the standard application of the typically optional Blackine Specification. Dark elements fill the exterior from the side sills, bumpers and darker tint to the headlights and taillights. A larger rear spoiler also amps up the sporty looks appropriately.

The cockpit remains, through and through, a Bentley interior. New seats feature a color split featuring Alcantara. Bentley also splashed some more color around the cockpit with various inserts throughout the dashboard and everywhere is awash with a contrasting stitching color, depending on how a customer specifies their Bentayga S' interior. Four-, five- and seven-seat configurations are all possible.

The brand didn't reveal prices yet, but considering a standard Bentayga V8 starts around $177,000 before any options, it's not hard to imagine the Bentayga S flirting with $200,000 to start. Speed and luxury never come cheap.

Bentley Bentayga S embraces sport with less speed

See all photos