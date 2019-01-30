Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition sports slick OLED taillights

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Audi this week unveiled the TT 20th Anniversary Edition, marking two decades of twee little sport coupes.
This one borrows a bit of its style from the TTS Roadster design study that first appeared at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show.
It'll be available in both coupe and convertible forms.
This limited edition TT will be available in two different shades of gray, one being exclusive to the US.
There's a bunch of gloss black exterior trim and special 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in summer tires.
There's also a unique stainless steel exhaust system.
"20 Years of TT" badges hang out on the front fenders.
Inside, the interior sports a mandatory brown Nappa leather getup with yellow contrast stitching.
More anniversary badges adorn the interior, including one with the vehicle's unique production number.
