Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition borrows cues from the O.G. concept

Automakers love nothing more than a quality special-edition vehicle, especially when there doesn't appear to be much else happening with that specific model. The latest car to hop on this bandwagon is the Audi TT, as it celebrates its 20th year of existence.

Audi this week unveiled the TT 20th Anniversary Edition, marking two decades of twee little sport coupes. This one borrows a bit of its style from the TTS Roadster design study that first appeared at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show. It'll be available in both coupe and convertible forms.

This limited edition TT will be available in two different shades of gray, one being exclusive to the US. There's a bunch of gloss black exterior trim, special 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in summer tires, a unique stainless steel exhaust system and the OLED taillights from the Audi TT RS. "20 Years of TT" badges hang out on the front fenders.

Enlarge Image Audi

Inside, the interior sports a mandatory brown Nappa leather getup with yellow contrast stitching, the latter of which is meant to resemble the "baseball" stitches on the original concept. More anniversary badges adorn the interior, including one with the vehicle's unique production number. The car also receives a standard tech package that adds Audi's Virtual Cockpit, navigation, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

You won't find anything new under the hood. The TT 20th Anniversary Edition uses the same engine as the standard TT -- a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 good for 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The coupe will hit 60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds, but the roadster will take a bit longer at 5.5 seconds.

The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition is on sale now. It'll set you back $52,900 for the coupe, or $56,800 for the roadster. For context, a base TT coupe costs $44,900, while a base TT roadster goes for $48,400.

