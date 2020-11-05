Audi RS E-Tron GT promises 590 horsepower, 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds

Audi

About a month ago, Audi confirmed the existence of a performance-oriented RS E-Tron GT after several months of rumors. Now, the automaker has some specs to reveal for its range-topping electric performance car.

Audi on Thursday published key figures for the upcoming RS E-Tron GT. The company's upcoming production electric performance car will utilize two electric motors, one at each axle, to produce a net 590 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque. An overboost function will provide a temporary surge to 646 hp, and its top speed is limited to 155 mph.

That pair of electric motors will provide enough motive force to shoot this bad boy to 62 mph in less than 3.5 seconds, although the automaker declined to produce a specific figure. The project manager for the RS E-Tron GT project told Autocar that it should be "quite a bit quicker" than that.

We can draw a bit of context from the car with which the RS E-Tron GT shares a platform: The Porsche Taycan. The Audi's figures place it between the 429-to-482-horsepower Taycan 4S and the 616-horsepower Taycan Turbo. Considering the Taycan Turbo needs just 3 seconds to hit 60 mph, the RS E-Tron GT's official numbers shouldn't be too far behind that figure, but confirmation is likely a ways away still.

Audi also shared some more information about the components that will help the RS E-Tron GT's hustle match its looks. It'll rock the same 93.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery as a Taycan 4S equipped with the Performance Battery Plus option. While range is still a long way from being confirmed, Autocar claims the automaker is aiming for a WLTP-cycle estimate of 249 miles. Europe's WLTP measurement standard is a bit more gracious than what the EPA cooks up, so Audi may be aiming closer to 200 or 225 over here. For some more context, the 2020 Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery Plus managed just 203 miles in the feds' hands.

The ride should be able to shift from soft to stiff pretty easily, thanks to a three-chamber air suspension setup. Rear-axle steering is along for the ride, too, pivoting the rear wheels up to 3 degrees in either direction to improve low-speed cornering and high-speed agility. Three types of brakes will be available, again similar to Porsche: Iron brakes are standard, with a surface-coated option in the middle and ceramics at the top of the pile.

As for when we should expect to see the real thing, it shouldn't be long. Audi says that both the base E-Tron GT and the RS E-Tron GT will be in dealer showrooms by this coming summer.