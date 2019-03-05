Audi Q4 E-Tron concept brings electric coupe-over style to Geneva

No need to rely on the rumor mill any longer -- Audi's got an electric crossover "coupe" concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and it's headed for production.

Audi on Tuesday unveiled the Q4 E-Tron four-door SUV concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It's just a concept for now, but Audi says the production version should make an appearance in the second half of 2020, with an on-sale date likely for 2021.

As with Audi's other electric vehicles, concepts or otherwise, the Q4 E-Tron rides atop Volkswagen Group's uber-flexible MEB electric vehicle platform. Two electric motors, one at each axle, provide approximately 301 horsepower. It'll scoot from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds and continue on to an electronically limited 112 miles per hour. Its 82-kWh battery should be good for about 280 miles by European WLTP standards -- expect a slightly lower figure by US EPA measurements.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Q4 E-Tron isn't just a carbon copy of the E-Tron SUV already destined for sale. Instead, its look is a little tighter and more futuristic. The headlights are slimmer, and the whole front end is a bit more aggressive, separating itself from Audi's current design language, which is better reflected in the production E-Tron. Out back, there's a slight taper to the roof that gives the Q4 some familial relation to the Q8 that recently launched. Crossover "coupes" are here to stay, folks.

The interior represents an even more dramatic departure from the first E-Tron SUV. Gone is any semblance of connection to current Audi productions. The main infotainment screen flows into a glass-look trim that covers the top of the dashboard. The climate-control screen has been pared down in a big way, resting above a push-button shifter and even more glass. There's a new steering wheel design in front of a gauge cluster screen, with some properly wild vents flanking it.

When it makes its debut in 2020, the Q4 E-Tron will be the fifth production Audi EV. The E-Tron SUV is already on sale, and it'll be followed by the Q2L, a long-wheelbase electric Q2 for China. After that is a production version of the E-Tron GT four-door "coupe," and the Q4 E-Tron will debut at the same time. Now, I know what you're thinking -- that's four cars, not five. Either Audi is really bad at counting, or there's a surprise yet to be revealed. Either way, 2020 is just around the corner, so we'll find out soon.