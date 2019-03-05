Audi Q4 E-Tron is destined for production by 2020

  • Audi Q4 e-tron concept
Audi on Tuesday unveiled the Q4 E-Tron four-door SUV concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.     

It's just a concept for now, but Audi says the production version should make an appearance in the second half of 2020.    

As with Audi's other electric vehicles, concepts or otherwise, the Q4 E-Tron rides atop Volkswagen Group's uber-flexible MEB electric vehicle platform.     

Two electric motors, one at each axle, provide approximately 301 horsepower.    

It'll scoot from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds and continue on to an electronically limited 112 miles per hour.

Its 82-kWh battery should be good for about 280 miles by European WLTP standards.

The Q4 E-Tron isn't just a carbon copy of the E-Tron SUV already destined for sale.   

Out back, there's a slight taper to the roof that gives the Q4 some familial relation to the Q8 that recently launched.     

Crossover "coupes" are here to stay, folks.    

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Audi Q4 E-Tron concept.

