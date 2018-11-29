Audi's latest electric E-Tron is a sleek GT

  • Audi E-Tron GT concept
audi-e-tron-gt-concept-007

Say hello to the Audi E-Tron GT.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-008

It's just a concept for now, but Audi says this will go into production in 2020.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-009

The E-Tron GT uses a 90-kilowatt-hour battery.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-010

Audi estimates a 248-mile range.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-011

Total system output is rated at 590 horsepower.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-012

Audi says the GT will do 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-013

The E-Tron GT has rear-axle steering for better handling.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-001

Again, look for the Audi E-Tron GT to enter production in 2020.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-002

Pricing? Your guess is as good as ours. It's still a few years away, after all.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-003

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Audi E-Tron GT Concept.

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-004

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-005

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-006

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-014

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-015

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-016

audi-e-tron-gt-concept-017

