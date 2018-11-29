Audi's latest electric E-Tron is a sleek GT

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to the Audi E-Tron GT.
It's just a concept for now, but Audi says this will go into production in 2020.
The E-Tron GT uses a 90-kilowatt-hour battery.
Audi estimates a 248-mile range.
Total system output is rated at 590 horsepower.
Audi says the GT will do 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.
The E-Tron GT has rear-axle steering for better handling.
Again, look for the Audi E-Tron GT to enter production in 2020.
Pricing? Your guess is as good as ours. It's still a few years away, after all.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Audi E-Tron GT Concept.