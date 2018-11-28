Audi E-Tron GT Concept packs 248-mile range, 3.5-second 0-60 time

The next chapter in Audi's all-electric E-Tron story makes its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. Meet the E-Tron GT, a swoopy, almost A7-like car, riding atop an electrified platform with genuinely usable EV range and solid performance credentials.

Here are the numbers you really care about: 590 system horsepower, 0-60 mile-per-hour acceleration in 3.5 seconds, top speed of 149 mph and an Audi-estimated range of 248 miles. The E-Tron GT is powered by a 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, and Audi says it's capable of both wireless and 800-volt charging. With the latter system, Audi expects an E-Tron GT could achieve an 80-percent charge -- a range of about 200 miles -- in just 20 minutes.

A super-low center of gravity (Audi says it's about the same as the R8 supercar), rear-axle steering and through-the-road all-wheel drive (there are electric motors at both axles) should help make the E-Tron GT a pretty great car to drive.

Inside, the E-Tron GT seats four, and offers a wealth of luggage space. In addition to 15.9 cubic feet of space out back, there's an additional 3.5 cubic feet in the front trunk. Recycled fibers make up most of the interior fabrics, and a wealth of digital real estate up front projects all relevant infotainment and vehicle controls.

Enlarge Image Audi

As for how the whole things looks, well, it's not perfect. The E-Tron GT looks great from the front, with its angular fascia that's reminiscent of what we've seen on the new A6, A7 and A8 models. The car's profile is absolutely its best angle, where that rakish liftback design can truly shine. Around back, however, the full-width taillights look a bit... chunky. It's like the taillights of a Nissan Maxima were grafted onto this otherwise svelte Audi.

Of course, a lot of things -- including the car's design -- can change before it goes into production. And unlike other concepts, production is indeed where this one is headed. Following the launch of the E-Tron SUV and Sportback in 2019, Audi says the GT will arrive in late 2020, taking on the likes of the Tesla Model S and the 2020 Porsche Taycan Prototype first drive review: Driving the future (with which we're almost certain this shares its underpinnings). We can't wait.