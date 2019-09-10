Audi AI:Trail concept is one rugged EV

The AI:Trail off-road concept EV has just debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
This aluminum, carbon-fiber and steel buggy features Level 4 self-driving hardware and all-electric drive.
The AI:Trail features a very airy and hyper-modern interior for four, with front shell-like chairs and rear hammock-light seating.
Note the yoke-style steering wheel, which has a column mount for a smartphone-based gauge cluster.
Audi says the AI:Trail has 33.5-inch tires and 13.4 inches of ground clearance.
The AI:Trail features a pod-like cabin that features rear-hinged back doors.
The AI:Trail is the fourth in Audi's series of AI concept cars.
The AI:Trail features a network of five drones that act as headlights to illuminate the trail ahead.
Audi says the AI:Trail's lithium-ion battery pack is good for around 250 to 310 miles (on Europe's more lenient WLTP cycle), though overlanding on rough surfaces can drop that figure to 155 miles.
Audi says the AI:Trail features four electric motors to yield a total of 740 pound-feet of torque. Horsepower has not been revealed.
These 33.5-inch custom tires ride on 22-inch wheels.
The AI:Trail is incredibly cool, but it also seems incredibly unlikely for production -- with or without the mooted self-driving hardware.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the Audi AI:Trail concept.