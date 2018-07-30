Audi PB 18 E-tron concept is a slick electric supercar for Pebble Beach

Enlarge Image Audi

Pontiac may have used "Wider is Better" as its tagline for its cars, but it seems like Audi is living that mantra with its newest concept.

Audi unveiled a teaser for its upcoming PB 18 E-Tron concept, which will debut at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, part of Monterey Car Week in August. All we know right now that that it's a very wide, very low electric supercar, but to be honest, that's all I need to get excited.

Audi may have exited Le Mans in favor of Formula E, but I see a lot of Le Mans prototype inspiration in the teaser's front-end silhouette. The headlights live on the edges of some very wide front fenders, and the pod-like cockpit rising up from the center is very prototype-y.

The automaker claims that the concept is a "futuristic electric design study for the performance enthusiast driver," which means it could well preview the next generation of R8 supercar. Production on the second-generation R8 began in 2015, which means it could be ready for another go-around as early as 2020, although the first generation was in production for nine years.

If you'll be in Monterey during the festivities, you will find the PB 18 E-Tron concept in three different locations. It'll be at The Quail on Aug. 24, followed by Laguna Seca on Aug. 25, with its final stop on Aug. 26 at the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn.