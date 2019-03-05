The Audi A6 adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain

  • audi-a6-l-55-tfsi-e-geneva-2019-hoyle-6
The Audi A6 luxury sedan adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain here at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 24

In accordance with Audi's new power-based badge numbers for Europe, the car wears a "55 TFSI e" label.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 24

Under European testing, the car can do 40 kilometers, or about 25 miles, on electrical power alone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 24

There's a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack under the trunk floor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 24

Regenerative braking is used as much as possible, but the friction brakes are used for deceleration stronger than 0.4 G.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 24

A heat pump helps efficiently generate warmth for the cabin without using too much battery power, Audi says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 24

Multiple drive modes and a predictive efficiency system will let you optimize the model's economy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 24

In the Auto and Efficiency drive modes, the A6 will "coast" with the engine and motor turned off when the driver lifts off the throttle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 24

The A6 55 TFSI e will launch later on this year.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 24

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Audi A6 plug-in hybrid from the show floor here in Switzerland.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 24
