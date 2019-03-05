The Audi A6 adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Audi A6 luxury sedan adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain here at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
In accordance with Audi's new power-based badge numbers for Europe, the car wears a "55 TFSI e" label.
Under European testing, the car can do 40 kilometers, or about 25 miles, on electrical power alone.
There's a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack under the trunk floor.
Regenerative braking is used as much as possible, but the friction brakes are used for deceleration stronger than 0.4 G.
A heat pump helps efficiently generate warmth for the cabin without using too much battery power, Audi says.
Multiple drive modes and a predictive efficiency system will let you optimize the model's economy.
In the Auto and Efficiency drive modes, the A6 will "coast" with the engine and motor turned off when the driver lifts off the throttle.
The A6 55 TFSI e will launch later on this year.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Audi A6 plug-in hybrid from the show floor here in Switzerland.