First Audi RS6 Avant, now A6 Allroad? Sounds like Audi has another wagon for America

America, the wagons cometh. Well, at least one from Audi is. That'd be the Audi RS6 Avant, but its milder sibling, the A6 Allroad, may also have a future place in Audi's US portfolio.

Managing Director of Audi Sport, Oliver Hoffman, told Automobile in an interview published Tuesday that the four-ringed brand has made a decision on the the A6 Allroad for the US market.

The final answer? He wouldn't tell, but it's hard to imagine teasing a decision and the end result is the outcome many don't want to hear. Automobile's additional sources back up the fact that we'll see the A6 Allroad in America sooner rather than later. Roadshow reached out to Audi for more information but the company didn't immediately respond.

The latest-generation A6 Allroad did already make the trip across the Atlantic for another North American market: Canada. That's right, Audi sells the wagon just to the north of the US and has been since this past June. More and more evidence appears to suggest Audi has bigger wagon plans in the US, too.

Us Yanks do suffice with the A4 Allroad, essential the A6 Allroad's little brother. The A6 Allroad would, however, provide a far larger option for buyers and give a cross-shop option for those looking at the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain. The latest version of Audi's biggest wagon rides on Volkswagen Group's MLB platform for front- and all-wheel-drive vehicles. When compared to an A6 sedan, the A6 Allroad boasts a higher ground clearance of 7.3 inches maximum. Adaptive air suspension with a self-leveling system is also part of the wagon life.

If the raised wagon comes to the US, don't expect the turbodiesel engine to arrive with it. Right now, the European powerplant is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 with a mild-hybrid system. The latter part of the powertrain seems likely, however. In the meantime, we await Audi's final decision. For wagon lovers everywhere, keep your fingers crossed.