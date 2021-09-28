Atlis XT prototype electric truck promises big things

The startup has big plans, and this is what it's worked on almost four years.
This is the prototype for the Atlis XT.
The startup showed up in early 2019 and wants to build an electric three-quarter ton pickup.
The Tesla Cybertruck vibes are strong.
Really, it looks like there's a lot of engineering to be done still.
The interior is very prototype-looking.
There's a camera-as-mirror system, but this tech isn't legal in the US.
Lots of plugs exist in the bed and frunk.
There's 18.5 cubic feet of space in there.
Work continues on the truck, but no details on production yet.
