/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Atlis XT prototype electric truck promises big things

The startup has big plans, and this is what it's worked on almost four years.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Atlis XT prototype
1 of 45 Atlis

This is the prototype for the Atlis XT.

Atlis XT prototype
2 of 45 Atlis

The startup showed up in early 2019 and wants to build an electric three-quarter ton pickup.

Atlis XT prototype
3 of 45 Atlis

The Tesla Cybertruck vibes are strong.

Atlis XT prototype
4 of 45 Atlis

Really, it looks like there's a lot of engineering to be done still.

Atlis XT prototype
5 of 45 Atlis

The interior is very prototype-looking.

Atlis XT prototype
6 of 45 Atlis

There's a camera-as-mirror system, but this tech isn't legal in the US.

Atlis XT prototype
7 of 45 Atlis

Lots of plugs exist in the bed and frunk.

Atlis XT prototype
8 of 45 Atlis

There's 18.5 cubic feet of space in there.

Atlis XT prototype
9 of 45 Atlis

Work continues on the truck, but no details on production yet.

Atlis XT prototype
10 of 45 Atlis

Keep scrolling to see more!

Atlis XT prototype
11 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
12 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
13 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
14 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
15 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
16 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
17 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
18 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
19 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
20 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
21 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
22 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
23 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
24 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
25 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
26 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
27 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
28 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
29 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
30 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
31 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
32 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
33 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
34 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
35 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
36 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
37 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
38 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
39 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
40 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
41 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
42 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
43 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
44 of 45 Atlis
Atlis XT prototype
45 of 45 Atlis

More Galleries