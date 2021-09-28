Remember Atlis? Startup debuts prototype XT electric pickup truck

Enlarge Image Atlis

It's been nearly four years since Atlis announced its presence with the intention to build a burly, electric pickup truck. Since then, a lot has changed and new potential rivals emerged. But, Atlis remains and it returned on Monday to show off its prototype electric pickup truck, called the XT. The startup still promises up to 500 miles of range and recharge times of just 15 minutes, when using the 1.5-megawatt charge port. That's ambitious, for sure.

Atlis prides itself on having a very customizable platform, dubbed the XP platform. Anything from a standard pickup style to flatbeds are possible with the architecture, according to the company. At the end of the day, the startup basically wants the XT to become an electric alternative to a three-quarter ton diesel-powered pickup, which you can say separates the XT from other forthcoming rivals. Essentially, the folks at Atlas want to build an electric F-250.

We don't have any specs or final details to share from the company to see how close the company may come to that goal. Back in early 2019 when we first saw renderings of the truck, Atlis said it targets 5,000 to 20,000 pounds of towing capability with a traditional hitch. Those figures climbed to 10,000 to 35,000 pounds with a fifth-wheel setup. As for payloads, the truck should be able to handle 1,000 to 5,000 pounds. Those are figures from 2019, mind you, and Atlis didn't share any new specs with Monday's news.

Speaking of the bed, the company plans to offer a 6.5- and 8-foot option. Back there, the XT should boast a buffet of plugs, including 120- and 240-volt outlets. Since there's no engine onboard, there's an extra 18.5 cubic feet of space in the frunk as well. More 120- and 240-volt plugs find a home here, and there's also access to compressed air. Both the frunk and bed feature a spray-in liner, too.

Those are all the details Atlis wanted to share this week, but it also released photos of the prototype truck. It looks... like a prototype. It's clear designers are trying to riff on the Tesla Cybertruck with a sloping windshield and lots of hard angles. It hardly looks like the renderings released back in 2019, that's for sure. Inside, the cockpit looks like an early version of what's to come. It's clear electronics don't operate yet, judging by still images on the screens, and the materials look a tad rough from here. The company promises retractable exterior mirrors for this rig, but the truck also boasts cameras to act as mirrors. It's an odd choice considering this technology isn't legal in the US today. Overall, we'll have to wait and see how the truck shapes up with time.

But time is ticking. The Ford F-150 Lightning begins production next year, and there's nothing like taking aim at America's best selling vehicle for decades. Chevrolet also has a Silverado EV coming, Ram plans for its own electric truck this decade and Rivians are now rolling off the assembly line. We'll keep an eye on Atlis in the meantime, so stay tuned.