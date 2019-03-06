Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept is a midengined stunner

  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-15
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-20
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-16
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-11
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-21
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-8
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-9
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-25
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-6
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-10
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-12
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-13
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-14
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-17
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-18
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-19
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-2
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-22
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-23
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-24
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-26
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-27
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-28
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-29
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-3
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-30
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-31
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-32
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-33
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-4
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-5
  • aston-martin-vanquish-vision-concept-geneva-2019-7
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept

Aston Martin is reviving the Vanquish name, but this time for a new midengined supercar.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 48

It'll be Aston's first series-production midengined car.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 48

Aston says the Vanquish will use the turbocharged V6 engine from the AM-RB 003, as well as bonded aluminum construction.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 48

The low and wide nose features a clamshell hood design, while out back the car's two exhausts poke out from the rear fascia between skinny LED taillights.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 48

Design-wise, it's narrow, curving greenhouse sits atop a wide, low-slung body.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 48

Aston promises that, despite being a road car, the new Vanquish will still offer impressive track performance.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 48

Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer said the Vanquish will "propel Aston Martin into a sector of the market traditionally seen as the heartland of luxury sports cars."

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 48

It's Aston's fourth midengined car in a line that includes the Valkyrie, Valkyrie AMR Pro and AM-RB 003.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 48

The Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept will debut in 2022.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 48

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 48

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
34
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
35
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
36
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
37
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
38
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
39
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
40
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
41
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
42
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
43
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
44
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
45
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
46
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
47
of 48

Updated:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
48
of 48
Now Reading

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept is a midengined stunner

Up Next

Bugatti La Voiture Noire is 'the most expensive new car of all time'

Latest Stories

The Mazda CX-30 will be a 'new pillar' for the brand

The Mazda CX-30 will be a 'new pillar' for the brand

by
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 gets a much-needed tech overhaul

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 gets a much-needed tech overhaul

1:29
All-electric Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Concept debuts in Geneva

All-electric Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Concept debuts in Geneva

by
2021 Polestar 2 heads to Geneva Motor Show with 408 hp, vegan interior

2021 Polestar 2 heads to Geneva Motor Show with 408 hp, vegan interior

by
Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

by