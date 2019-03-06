Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept is a midengined stunner

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Aston Martin is reviving the Vanquish name, but this time for a new midengined supercar.
It'll be Aston's first series-production midengined car.
Aston says the Vanquish will use the turbocharged V6 engine from the AM-RB 003, as well as bonded aluminum construction.
The low and wide nose features a clamshell hood design, while out back the car's two exhausts poke out from the rear fascia between skinny LED taillights.
Design-wise, it's narrow, curving greenhouse sits atop a wide, low-slung body.
Aston promises that, despite being a road car, the new Vanquish will still offer impressive track performance.
Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer said the Vanquish will "propel Aston Martin into a sector of the market traditionally seen as the heartland of luxury sports cars."
It's Aston's fourth midengined car in a line that includes the Valkyrie, Valkyrie AMR Pro and AM-RB 003.
The Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept will debut in 2022.
