Aston Martin brings back Vanquish name for a new mid-engined supercar

Alongside the AM-RB 003 and Lagonda All-Terrain, Aston Martin used the Geneva Motor Show to reveal the Vanquish Vision Concept. The company announced Tuesday it's bringing back the well-known Vanquish name, but this time for a mid-engined supercar. It will debut in 2022.

"Our first series production rear mid-engined supercar will be a transformational moment for the brand, for it is the car that will propel Aston Martin into a sector of the market traditionally seen as the heartland of luxury sports cars," said Aston Martin Lagonda president and group CEO Andy Palmer.

The Vanquish Vision Concept has a narrow greenhouse with a curved roofline perched atop an impressively wide fenders. The low and wide nose features a clamshell hood design, while out back the car's two exhausts poke out from the rear fascia between skinny LED taillights.

Compared to the Valkyrie and AM RB-003 mid-engined cars, Aston Martin design director Miles Nurnberger says, "It's a prettier car, and purposely so, as it's been designed to thrive in a less extreme performance envelope. But, while being very much at home on the road, it will still be equally capable when chasing lap times on a race track."

Though full specifications are still a long way off, Aston did see fit to share two key details about the new Vanquish. For power, it will use a version of the turbocharged V6 engine from the forthcoming AM-RB 003. And the Vanquish will be made from bonded aluminum, in a contrast to many other mid-engined supercars that use all-carbon construction.

Aston says it'll put the Vanquish through all its usual testing and development processes, with dynamic handling evaluation set to be overseen by the company's well-known engineers Matt Becker and Chris Goodwin. We're eager to learn more over the coming years as the Vanquish heads toward production.