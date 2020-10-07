The supercool Aston Martin V12 Speedster is almost ready for production

The limited-production wonder is scheduled to arrive next year.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster
1 of 6
Aston Martin

This crazy contraption is the Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Read the article
Aston Martin V12 Speedster
2 of 6
Aston Martin

It's essentially a roofless, windshield-less Vantage Coupe.

Read the article
Aston Martin V12 Speedster
3 of 6
Aston Martin

It's powered by a 700-horsepower V12.

Read the article
Aston Martin V12 Speedster
4 of 6
Aston Martin

Only 88 of these will be built.

Read the article
Aston Martin V12 Speedster
5 of 6
Aston Martin

The starting price? $950,000.

Read the article
Aston Martin V12 Speedster
6 of 6
Aston Martin

The V12 Speedster should hit the road in 2021.

Read the article
2021 Nissan Rogue is a comfy, competent crossover

2021 Nissan Rogue is a comfy, competent crossover

29 Photos
2021 Honda Ridgeline toughens up with new looks

2021 Honda Ridgeline toughens up with new looks

18 Photos
2020 Ford Transit: The ultimate in versatility

2020 Ford Transit: The ultimate in versatility

50 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
2021 Toyota Supra brings more hustle to the party

2021 Toyota Supra brings more hustle to the party

29 Photos
2021 Volkswagen ID 4 aims to electrify America later this year

2021 Volkswagen ID 4 aims to electrify America later this year

57 Photos
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum adds luxe to the family SUV

2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum adds luxe to the family SUV

57 Photos