The limited-production wonder is scheduled to arrive next year.
This crazy contraption is the Aston Martin V12 Speedster.
It's essentially a roofless, windshield-less Vantage Coupe.
It's powered by a 700-horsepower V12.
Only 88 of these will be built.
The starting price? $950,000.
The V12 Speedster should hit the road in 2021.
Discuss: The supercool Aston Martin V12 Speedster is almost ready for production
