Just a reminder: Aston Martin is building a 700-HP, $950K V12 Speedster

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

It feels like it's been about five years since the would-be Geneva Motor Show definitely did not happen. In that time, we've had bigger things to consider than a limited-production Aston Martin convertible. But Aston is very much committed to bringing its bonkers V12 Speedster to production next year, and the company released a handful of photos Wednesday that confirm development is very much underway.

We don't have any new information to accompany the photos, which show a matte black V12 Speedster testing in the UK. But it's not like you need a whole lot of information to see that this Aston is something special. Just look at the damn thing.

As we first reported in March, the V12 Speedster is essentially a Vantage Coupe without a roof or windshield, not to mention a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. Aston says the Speedster produces 700 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque, and it can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Good thing the car comes with matching helmets so you can avoid getting bugs in your teeth.

The Speedster's body is made entirely of carbon fiber and there's a central spine that runs the length of the car, between the driver and passenger compartments. Leather straps and angled surfaces are all over the interior, and yes, there's even an infotainment screen hidden underneath that spine.

Aston Martin is only planning to build 88 of these Speedsters, all of which will start at $950,000. We can't imagine any will hit the road for less than $1 million after all sorts of lavish options are added, but hey, it's a small price to pay (OK, no it isn't) for something so crazy.