This Aston Martin DB6 hides an electric secret

Vintage automobiles exist under the existential threat that they might be legislated out of usability, given increasingly strict measures aimed at reducing tailpipe emissions.
In order to ensure these old-school creations can still roll down the road in the future, Aston Martin has devised one seriously clever system.
Aston Martin on Wednesday announced that it's devised a reversible EV solution for its heritage vehicles.
As proof of concept, the automaker has installed this system in a 1970 DB6 Mk. II Volante.
Components in this new system have reportedly been derived from Aston's efforts on its upcoming Rapide E electric sedan.
The DB6's new powertrain exists entirely within the area occupied by the original engine and gearbox.
Its construction was done so that the EV powertrain can be installed -- and, if necessary, removed later -- without any major modifications to the body.
Aston Martin hasn't made any specifications available just yet, but more information should come out in the near future.
Given the success of the proof-of-concept build, the automaker should begin offering retrofits for customer cars in 2019.
