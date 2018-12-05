Aston Martin will stuff your classic car with EV guts

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Vintage automobiles exist under the existential threat that they might be legislated out of usability, given increasingly strict measures aimed at reducing tailpipe emissions. In order to ensure these old-school creations can still roll down the road in the future, Aston Martin has devised a seriously clever system.

Aston Martin on Wednesday announced that it's devised a reversible EV solution for its heritage vehicles. As proof of concept, the automaker has installed this system in a 1970 DB6 Mk. II Volante. Components in this new system have reportedly been derived from Aston's efforts on its upcoming Rapide E electric sedan.

The key to this system is that reversibility. The DB6's new powertrain exists entirely within the area occupied by the original engine and gearbox. Its construction was done so that the EV powertrain can be installed -- and, if necessary, removed later -- without any major modifications to the body. The powertrain requires a small screen for power management, which Aston says is "discreetly" located inside the car.

"We are very aware of the environmental and social pressures that threaten to restrict the use of classic cars in the years to come," said Andy Palmer, President and CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, in a statement. "Our Second Century Plan not only encompasses our new and future models, but also protects our treasured heritage. I believe this not only makes Aston Martin unique, but a truly forward-thinking leader in this field."

Aston Martin hasn't made any specifications available just yet, but more information should come out in the near future. Given the success of the proof-of-concept build, the automaker said it should begin offering retrofits for customer cars in 2019.