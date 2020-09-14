Someone buy us this Aston Martin-Curv racing simulator rig

Seriously, how cool is this?
This is perhaps the sexiest and coolest racing simulator we've seen.
Meet the Aston Martin AMR-C01 racing simulator from Curv Racing Simulators.
The man behind Curv is actually Aston Martin's works driver and has 20 years of experience with Formula One simulators under his belt.
Not only does it look amazing, it boasts some amazing construction.
Each is hand-built and underneath sits a carbon fiber monocoque.
And just look at that screen.
It comes in a handful of different liveries, including this sky blue motif.
The black looks good too.
That red, though...
Aston Marin will build 150 of these and they'll sell for about $74,000 at current exchange rates. Yes, you read the price correctly. Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the AMR-C01!
