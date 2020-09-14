Someone buy us this Aston Martin-Curv racing simulator rig

Seriously, how cool is this?

Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
1 of 19
Aston Martin

This is perhaps the sexiest and coolest racing simulator we've seen.

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
2 of 19
Aston Martin

Meet the Aston Martin AMR-C01 racing simulator from Curv Racing Simulators.

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
3 of 19
Aston Martin

The man behind Curv is actually Aston Martin's works driver and has 20 years of experience with Formula One simulators under his belt.

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
4 of 19
Aston Martin

Not only does it look amazing, it boasts some amazing construction.

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
5 of 19
Aston Martin

Each is hand-built and underneath sits a carbon fiber monocoque.

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
6 of 19
Aston Martin

And just look at that screen.

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
7 of 19
Aston Martin

It comes in a handful of different liveries, including this sky blue motif.

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
8 of 19
Aston Martin

The black looks good too.

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
9 of 19
Aston Martin

That red, though...

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
10 of 19
Aston Martin

Aston Marin will build 150 of these and they'll sell for about $74,000 at current exchange rates. Yes, you read the price correctly. Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the AMR-C01!

Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
11 of 19
Aston Martin
Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
12 of 19
Aston Martin
Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
13 of 19
Aston Martin
Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
14 of 19
Aston Martin
Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
15 of 19
Aston Martin
Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
16 of 19
Aston Martin
Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
17 of 19
Aston Martin
Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
18 of 19
Aston Martin
Read the article
Aston Martin AMR-C01 Curv racing simulator rig
19 of 19
Aston Martin
Read the article
The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K

The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K

29 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson: Concept-styled commuter revealed

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Concept-styled commuter revealed

7 Photos
The Genesis G70 gets a super-sleek redesign

The Genesis G70 gets a super-sleek redesign

5 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson tackles the real world

2022 Hyundai Tucson tackles the real world

5 Photos
2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

62 Photos
2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow

2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow

42 Photos
Someone buy us this Aston Martin-Curv racing simulator rig

Someone buy us this Aston Martin-Curv racing simulator rig

19 Photos