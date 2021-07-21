/>
Aston Martin's new online configurator is more powerful and easier to use

There's never been a better time to spec your dream Aston.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Aston Martin online configurator
1 of 12 Aston Martin

Here's a look at Aston Martin's new online configurator.

Aston Martin online configurator
2 of 12 Aston Martin

You can view your car in a number of "environments."

Aston Martin online configurator
3 of 12 Aston Martin

Oh, and the DBX can be had with 23-inch wheels now.

Aston Martin online configurator
4 of 12 Aston Martin

Honestly, the 23s work.

Aston Martin online configurator
5 of 12 Aston Martin

There are new "environments" that you can choose.

Aston Martin online configurator
6 of 12 Aston Martin

The environments alter the interior color and materials.

Aston Martin online configurator
7 of 12 Aston Martin

For 2022, the DBS Superleggera is just called DBS now.

Aston Martin online configurator
8 of 12 Aston Martin

But you can still get it as the awesome Volante convertible.

Aston Martin online configurator
9 of 12 Aston Martin

Aston Martin's new online configurator is live now.

Aston Martin online configurator
10 of 12 Aston Martin

Keep scrolling for more photos from Aston Martin's new online configurator.

Aston Martin online configurator
11 of 12 Aston Martin
Aston Martin online configurator
12 of 12 Aston Martin

