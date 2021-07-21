Aston Martin's new online configurator is more powerful and easier to use

There's never been a better time to spec your dream Aston.
Here's a look at Aston Martin's new online configurator.
You can view your car in a number of "environments."
Oh, and the DBX can be had with 23-inch wheels now.
Honestly, the 23s work.
There are new "environments" that you can choose.
The environments alter the interior color and materials.
For 2022, the DBS Superleggera is just called DBS now.
But you can still get it as the awesome Volante convertible.
Keep scrolling for more photos from Aston Martin's new online configurator.