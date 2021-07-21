Aston Martin's updated online configurator shows off new 2022 model year options

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

We at Roadshow spend a lot of time playing with online vehicle configurators (it's research, we promise), so it's always exciting when an automaker announces a new way to spec a car. Aston Martin's updated configurator went live on Wednesday, and it comes with a number of changes to the company's 2022 model year lineup.

In overall look and feel, Aston's configurator is pretty slick. You can zoom in on specific details of the car you're building and see how it looks in different 3D-rendered environments. Epic's Unreal gaming engine provides the basis for this configurator, marking the second time in recent memory the company has partnered with an automotive brand for new interactive tech.

Inside the configurator, customers can also see Aston's new trim "environments," which combine different colors and materials for a cohesive theme. The Inspire environment includes semianiline perforated leather with unique seat detailing and contrast stitching. Aston's Inspire scheme offers 38 different single- and dual-tone color combinations. Accelerate has "a more assertive character," according to Aston, with sport seats and Alcantara trim. Finally, the Create environment "offers an unmistakable start to the customer configuration journey," so we assume this is the way you'll want to go to truly live out your wildest dreams.

As for the cars themselves, a few changes are in order for 2022. For starters, the V8- and V12-powered DB11 models are both called DB11 now, the latter dropping its AMR designation. The DBS Superleggera ditches the extremely cool second part of its name, and will now just be called Aston Martin DBS.

The DB11 gets an updated V8 engine for 2022. It's the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 we know and love, but it now produces 528 horsepower, up from 503 hp. It's unclear if the Vantage, which uses the same V8, will also get this more powerful tune. Though, speaking of the Vantage, it can be had with new 21-inch wheels, and the DBX SUV can roll on 23-inch duds, if that's your jam. See them for yourself in the new configurator.