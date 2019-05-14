Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation will sport functional gadgets

  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation
  • Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation

In addition to the DB5 Continuation model providing an accurate aesthetic re-creation of Bond's classic ride, Aston Martin made sure to note that the car would contain working versions of some of its gadgets.     

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
1
of 21

As the automaker explained in the press release, making this all work in harmony may actually be harder than shooting the original film.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
2
of 21

When filming, multiple cars could be mocked up to represent a single car on camera.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
3
of 21

This time around, everything needs to be shoehorned into each of the 25 cars that Aston is building in conjunction with Eon Productions.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
4
of 21

While the devices are still "subject to final engineering approval," there will still be plenty on offer even if the automaker has to ditch one or two.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
5
of 21

On the outside, there will be a smoke screen emitter, an oil slick delivery system and revolving number plates.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
6
of 21

That's not all, though. There are also fake twin machine guns up front, a "bullet resistant" (let's not test it) rear shield and battering rams on both bumpers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
7
of 21

The interior will get a fake radar tracker, a phone in the driver's door, a button on the gear knob, a weapons storage tray under the seat and switches on the armrest and center console.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
8
of 21

Before you get excited at the notion of sending tailgaters into the jersey barrier with a well-timed oil slick, it's worth noting that these $3.5 million creations are not at all road legal.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
9
of 21

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
10
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
11
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
12
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
13
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
14
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
15
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
16
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
17
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
18
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
19
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
20
of 21

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
21
of 21
Now Reading

Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation will sport functional gadgets

Up Next

Aston Martin Vantage AMR is a $180,000 power move

Latest Stories

Here are the ridiculous gadgets hidden in the Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation

Here are the ridiculous gadgets hidden in the Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation

by
The Swedish government crash-tested some RVs and filmed it and it's terrifying

The Swedish government crash-tested some RVs and filmed it and it's terrifying

by
NHTSA won't mandate a brake-throttle override, report says

NHTSA won't mandate a brake-throttle override, report says

by
Volkswagen is getting into EV cell production with a 1 billion Euro investment

Volkswagen is getting into EV cell production with a 1 billion Euro investment

by
USPS vehicles have been catching on fire for years with no recall, report says

USPS vehicles have been catching on fire for years with no recall, report says

by