Here are the ridiculous gadgets hidden in the Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation

When Aston Martin announced that it would build a series of 25 Goldfinger DB5 Continuation vehicles, film and car geeks expressed equal delight. While deliveries won't happen until 2020, Aston Martin did see fit to give us an idea of what sort of 007-quality tricks will be hidden up the car's metaphorical sleeve.

In addition to the DB5 Continuation model providing an accurate aesthetic recreation of Bond's classic ride, Aston Martin made sure to note that the car would contain working versions of some of its gadgets. As the automaker explained in the press release, making this all work in harmony may actually be harder than shooting the original film, because multiple cars could be mocked up to represent a single car on camera. This time around, everything needs to be shoehorned into each of the 25 cars that Aston is building in conjunction with Eon Productions.

While the devices are still "subject to final engineering approval," there will still be plenty on offer even if the automaker has to ditch one or two. On the outside, there will be a smoke screen emitter, an oil slick delivery system, revolving number plates, fake twin machine guns up front, a "bullet resistant" (let's not test it) rear shield and battering rams on both bumpers.

The interior will get a fake radar tracker, a phone in the driver's door, a button on the gear knob, a weapons storage tray under the seat and switches on the armrest and center console.

Before you get excited at the notion of sending tailgaters into the jersey barrier with a well-timed oil slick, it's worth noting that these $3.5-million creations are not at all road-legal. Trying to build an accurate modern representation of a vintage car is hard enough without adding crash tests to the equation.