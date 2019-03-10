Aston Martin's DBX SUV throws snow all over the place

  • Aston Martin DBX Sweden
Aston Martin this week put out a few more pictures teasing its upcoming DBX SUV, the first sport-ute from Gaydon.     

Tackling the white stuff at the Flurheden Proving Ground, just outside the Arctic Circle in Sweden, this is the time for Aston to test the SUV's winter prowess ahead of its late-2019 reveal.

We already knew from the prior set of teasers that, unlike the initial DBX concept, the production DBX will be a proper SUV.    

It wears Aston's new design language well, despite being radically different from the Vantage, where it first debuted.     

The back is still pretty well ensconced in camouflage, but that makes sense -- something has to be left for the reveal, after all.    

We're still light on possible specs, too.     

The original concept was an EV, but it's likely that the DBX will carry on Aston's current tradition of offering V8 and V12 gas engines, according to reports.   

Aston Martin intends to unveil the DBX in the last quarter of 2019.     

If it's destined for an auto show, that'd peg it for an LA Auto Show debut.   

But, it's possible that Aston Martin could stage its own unique debut event at a separate location, too.    

