Aston Martin DBX Concept blazes into new territory

The DBX Concept debuted at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.
It was originally reported that it would enter production in 2019, but nothing is 100 percent confirmed yet.
Yes, it's an SUV, but it's also loaded with the sorts of far-fetched concept tech that we love.
The glass has a "smart" layer that automatically dims to adjust incoming light.
The concept is electric, but a new report claims the production version will rely on standard gas engines.
Inside, there are head-up displays for both driver and passenger.
The side mirrors have been replaced with cameras, which is a major concept-car trend.
The interior doesn't look like any other Aston on the market.
Expect the production version to carry V12 and V8 engine options.
