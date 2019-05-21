Aston Martin reveals On Her Majesty's Secret Service DBS Superleggera

  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera OHMSS Edition
Aston Martin is paying tribute to its connection to James Bond films with a special-edition DBS Superleggera model.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



The On Her Majesty's Secret Service car is styled to match the 1969 DBS used in the film of the same name.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



To match the original, the DBS is painted olive green on the outside, with chrome horizontal grille strakes. More modern design flair includes carbon-fiber aerodynamic pieces and 21-inch gloss-black wheels.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



Inside the car, Aston Martin fitted the special-edition DBS with black leather and gray Alcantara, accented by red. The glove box is trimmed in red, though unlike the 1969 DBS from the film, it does not contain a rifle.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



Also present, in a nod to 007 himself, is a special drinks case holding four champagne flutes and with space for two bottles. The steering wheel is carbon fiber covered with leather, while the shift paddles are also carbon with red inlays.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



"Aston Martin is synonymous with James Bond and the DBS from On Her Majesty's Secret Service has provided great inspiration to the team tasked with creating this very special edition," Aston Martin Lagonda president and group CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



Aside from the cosmetic changes, this Aston Martin DBS Superleggera carries over the mechanical components from the standard model. That means up front is a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 cranking out 715 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque, with the engine playing its strident tune through four exhaust tips.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



To keep the On Her Majesty's Secret Service DBS special, Aston will build only 50 of the cars. It follows on earlier Bond models like the Goldfinger DB5 Continuation and a DB9 GT Bond Edition from 2015.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



UK pricing for new the car starts at a very fitting 300,007 pounds, equivalent to about $382,000. The first deliveries of the cars begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the special-edition Aston Martin.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin



Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin



Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin



Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin



Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin



Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin



Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin


