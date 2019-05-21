Latest Aston Martin DBS special edition pays tribute to James Bond

Aston Martin cars have starred in more than a few James Bond films, and so the carmaker is celebrating with a special-edition version of the DBS Superleggera. Aston Martin on Tuesday announced the On Her Majesty's Secret Service DBS Superleggera, paying homage to the 50th anniversary of the film of the same name.

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

The special-edition car is a result of Aston's partnership with EON Productions, the studio that produces Bond films, along with Metro Goldwyn Meyer Studios. The new, special-edition DBS is styled to recreate the look of the 1969 Aston Martin DBS that Bond (played by George Lazenby) drove in On Her Majesty's Secret Service. To that end, it's painted olive green on the outside, with chrome horizontal grille strakes. More modern design flair includes carbon-fiber aerodynamic pieces and 21-inch gloss-black wheels.

Moving inside, Aston Martin fitted the special-edition DBS with black leather and gray Alcantara, accented by red. The glove box is trimmed in red, though unlike the 1969 DBS from the film, it does not contain a rifle. Also present, in a nod to 007 himself, is a special drinks case holding four champagne flutes and with space for two bottles. The steering wheel is carbon fiber covered with leather, while the shift paddles are also carbon with red inlays.

Aside from the cosmetic changes, this Aston Martin DBS Superleggera carries over the mechanical components from the standard model. That means up front is a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 cranking out 715 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque, with the engine playing its strident tune through four exhaust tips.

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

"Aston Martin is synonymous with James Bond and the DBS from On Her Majesty's Secret Service has provided great inspiration to the team tasked with creating this very special edition," Aston Martin Lagonda president and group CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement. "This new DBS Superleggera will be an extremely distinguished 'brute in a suit,' designed to capture the essence of the iconic DBS from the 1969 film."

To keep the On Her Majesty's Secret Service DBS special, Aston will build only 50 of the cars. It follows on earlier Bond models like the Goldfinger DB5 Continuation and a DB9 GT Bond Edition from 2015.

UK pricing for new the car starts at a very fitting 300,007 pounds, equivalent to about $382,000. The first deliveries of the cars begin in the fourth quarter of this year.