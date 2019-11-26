The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition honors the supersonic aircraft

Aston Martin has announced the DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition.
It honors the Concorde supersonic passenger aircraft that retired back in 2003.
This marvel of 20th-century engineering first took flight in 1969 and operated for 27 years starting in 1976.
Aston Martin debuted its special-edition car on Nov. 26 -- the day the Concorde touched down for the final time in 2003.
Unique liveries adorn the car that recall the British Airways colors.
British Airways was one of just two airlines that operated the Concorde.
The strakes are made from milled aluminum -- very fancy.
The DBS Superleggera is already a sexy thing, and this special edition kicks it up a notch.
You can see more of the British Airways colors at the rear.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition!