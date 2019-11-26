The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition honors the supersonic aircraft

  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition

Aston Martin has announced the DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
1
of 16

It honors the Concorde supersonic passenger aircraft that retired back in 2003.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
2
of 16

This marvel of 20th-century engineering first took flight in 1969 and operated for 27 years starting in 1976.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
3
of 16

Aston Martin debuted its special-edition car on Nov. 26 -- the day the Concorde touched down for the final time in 2003.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
4
of 16

Unique liveries adorn the car that recall the British Airways colors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
5
of 16

British Airways was one of just two airlines that operated the Concorde.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
6
of 16

The strakes are made from milled aluminum -- very fancy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
7
of 16

The DBS Superleggera is already a sexy thing, and this special edition kicks it up a notch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
8
of 16

You can see more of the British Airways colors at the rear.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
9
of 16

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
10
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
11
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
12
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
13
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
14
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
15
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
16
of 16
Now Reading

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition honors the supersonic aircraft

Up Next

Aston Martin gives us seven new reasons to love the Vantage

Latest Stories

Chevy SS recall will remedy power steering loss issue

Chevy SS recall will remedy power steering loss issue

by
Here's every electric vehicle on sale in the US for 2020 and its range

Here's every electric vehicle on sale in the US for 2020 and its range

by
2015-2018 Ram ProMaster vans are being recalled for cooling fan issues

2015-2018 Ram ProMaster vans are being recalled for cooling fan issues

by
Fiat 500 recalled for rollaway risk

Fiat 500 recalled for rollaway risk

by
Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition is now sold out

Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition is now sold out

by