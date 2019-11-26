Aston Martin DBS Superleggera earns its wings with lovely Concorde Edition

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

The Concorde supersonic aircraft touched down for the final time on Nov. 26, 2003, and although it was retired 16 years ago, it left a lasting impression on the way we travel by air.

You might say it's the same kind of impression an Aston Martin car looks to make. Fittingly, there's just the Aston for that now.

The British luxury brand announced the DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition today, Nov. 26, in honor of the aircraft's last flight that landed in Bristol, England. It also helps to honor the 100th year of operation of British Airways, which was one of two airlines to run the Concorde for 27 years.

Since this is a special edition, the DBS Superleggera Concorde gets only the finest touches. For example, the side strakes are made of milled aluminum and a British Airways livery adorns the roof, rear wing and rear diffusor. The rest of the roof is finished in black-tinted carbon fiber that imitates the Concorde's silhouette. Up front, the British Airways Speedmarque logo is present, further making the connection with one of the exclusive airlines to operate the supersonic jet at speeds of Mach 2.04. That's twice the speed of sound, if you're wondering.

Final exterior touches include authentic aircraft numbers from the Civil Aviation Authority and inspection plaques that bear the signatures of Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer and British Airways Chairman Álex Cruz. Yeah, Aston Martin didn't mess around in honoring the Concorde.

The fine touches carry on inside. The headliner is made from Alcantara, which isn't out of the ordinary, but the graphics depicting a sonic boom are extraordinary. A Mach meter graphic is also embroidered on the driver's side sun visor, while the seatbacks feature the Concorde logo. The paddle shifters are made of -- this is pretty rad -- titanium from the Concorde's compressor blades. It's one of the better special-edition Astons in a long time.

While the DBS Superleggera won't break the speed of sound, it's no slouch. All of the exquisite touches come paired with a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 that makes 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The V12 will let out its wail until the limiter cuts things at 211 mph.

No doubt, this is a toy for the 1%, but Aston Martin will take part of each car's sale price and put it toward a wonderful cause. Every one of the 10 limited-edition cars will benefit Air League Trust, a nonprofit that helps underprivileged children learn to fly and helps them to work in engineering fields. If you absolutely need a Concorde Edition, all 10 will be for sale at Aston Martin Bristol.